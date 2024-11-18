Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / E.I.D Parry down 4% on posting 32% decline in Q2 profit, margins contract

E.I.D Parry down 4% on posting 32% decline in Q2 profit, margins contract

The sugar manufacturer on Thursday after market hours posted its September quarter results

Sugar
Sugar(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
E.I.D Parry India share price lost 4.4 per cent on Monday and logged an intraday low at Rs 748 per share on BSE. The selling pressure can be attributed to the company posting a 32 per cent decline in Q2FY25 profit. 
 
Around 10:36 AM, E.I.D Parry shares were down 2.85 per cent at Rs 760.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 77,121.15. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 13,505.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 879.95 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 476.3 per share.
 
The sugar manufacturer on Thursday after market hours posted its September quarter results. The company reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) slip in the consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) to Rs 306 crore, compared to Rs 452.27 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
The company's revenue from operation grew 3 per cent to Rs 9330 crore as compared to Rs 9,059 crore a year ago.
 
Meanwhile, Earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 972 crore as compared to Rs 1,057 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margins stood at 10.4 per cent as compared to 11.7 per cent a year ago. 
 
Commenting on the financial performance, company Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer Muthiah Murugappan said, "The standalone profit of the sugar segment was lower in Q2 2024-25 as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year on account of lower cane volume, a drop in recovery from cane, higher input costs in distillery segment and lower sales volume in sugar on account of lower release quota."  

More From This Section

KPI Green share rises over 3% on 1:2 bonus issue announcement; details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,100; Nifty at 23,400; IT, Oil, PSB weigh

Garware Technical hits record high post Q2; board approves bonus issue

Honasa Consumer stock tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q2 results

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

 
The sugar operations including refinery business reported a loss before interest and tax of Rs 38 crore as compared to profits of Rs 24 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year.
The consolidated farm inputs operations reported profits before interest and tax of Rs 959 crore, as compared to profits before interest and tax of Rs 1,078 crore registered in the year-ago period.
 
The nutraceuticals division registered a loss before interest and tax of Rs 5 crore as against a profit of Rs 24 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year, it added.
 
In the past one year, E.I.D Parry shares have gained 58.6  per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

EID-Parry Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 78.59 cr on high inventory cost

EID Parry stock hits new high; soars 10% on hopes of improved profitability

EID Parry India Q4 results: Consolidated net proft at Rs 294.30 crore

Haryana: Schools till class five in Nuh closed till Nov 22 amid pollution

Topics :EID ParryBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty 50NSE NiftyIndian markets

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story