EID-Parry Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 78.59 cr on high inventory cost

Indian sugar maker E.I.D.-Parry reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by high inventory cost.

The company reported a loss of Rs 78.59 crore ($9.4 million) in the April-June quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 45.77 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 751 crore.

KEY CONTEXT

Indian sugar companies are facing rising inventory costs. Peers such as Dalmia Bharat, Dwarikesh Sugar and Dhampur Sugar Mills also saw an increase in these expenses in the April-June quarter.

India's restrictions on sugar use for ethanol and export bans in the 2023/24 marketing year have led to higher inventories.