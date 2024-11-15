Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / E.I.D. Parry Q2 results: Net profit declines 24% to Rs 591.66 crore

E.I.D. Parry Q2 results: Net profit declines 24% to Rs 591.66 crore

Sugar manufacturer E.I.D. Parry India Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 591.66 crore, the company said.

Sugar

Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugar manufacturer E.I.D. Parry India Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 591.66 crore, the company said.

The city-headquartered Murugappa Group company had registered a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 781.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the six months period ending September 30, 2024, the consolidated profit after tax fell to Rs 817.53 crore from Rs 1,106.75 crore registered year ago.

The total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 9,399.73 crore, from Rs 9,210.31 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the half year ending September 30, 2024, the consolidated total income stood at Rs 16,206.71 crore, as against Rs 16,225.58 crore registered during the corresponding period of last financial year.

 

Commenting on the financial performance, company Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer Muthiah Murugappan said, "the standalone profit of sugar segment was lower in Q2 2024-25 as compared to the corresponding quarter of previous year on account of lower cane volume, a drop in recovery from cane, higher input costs in distillery segment and lower sales volume in sugar on account of lower release quota."  The sugar operations including refinery business reported a loss before interest and tax of Rs 38 crore as compared to profits of Rs 24 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year.

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2

EaseMyTrip Q2FY25 results: Net profit declines 45% to Rs 26 crore

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: PAT rises 6% to Rs 1,066 crore on higher sales

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 21% at Rs 1,321 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2

Glenmark Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises to Rs 354 cr on chronic drugs demand

Ipca labs

Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

The consolidated farm inputs operations reported profits before interest and tax of Rs 959 crore, as compared to profits before interest and tax of Rs 1,078 crore registered in the year ago period.

The nutraceuticals division registered a loss before interest and tax of Rs 5 crore as against a profit of Rs 24 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech posts Rs 88.2 cr profit in Q2; MD & CEO Aalok Dave resigns

lenovo

Lenovo looks to expand as Q2 results beat estimates; eyes AI growth

Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 45.6% to Rs 1,100 crore

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: Net profit up 5.6% on high rural demand

Q2 earnings, Q2

Glenmark Pharma Q2 profit rises on strong India business performance

Topics : Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon