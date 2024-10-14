Easy Trip Planners board approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Travel tech platform Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday said its board has approved issuance of bonus shares.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

The bonus shares will be issued from the company's available reserves as of March 31, 2024, it added.

"This move highlights EaseMyTrip's commitment to rewarding shareholders, following two successful bonus issuances in 2022," the company said.