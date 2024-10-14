Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Equity investments in Indian real estate up 46% to $8.9 bn in Jan-Sep: CBRE

Equity investments in Indian real estate up 46% to $8.9 bn in Jan-Sep: CBRE

Real estate consultant CBRE noted that the equity investment in real estate is the highest since 2018 calendar year

real estate
Domestic investors (predominately developers) took the lead with around 79 per cent share in equity capital inflows in July-September 2024.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Equity investments in Indian real estate rose 46 per cent to $8.9 billion during January-September this year, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE noted that the equity investment in real estate is the highest since 2018 calendar year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Equity investments include those by private equity funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, real estate developers, real estate fund-cum-developers, investment banks, corporate groups, and REITs, etc.

As per the data, the equity investments in real estate stood at $5.8 billion in 2018; $6.4 billion in 2019; $6 billion in 2020; $5.9 billion in 2021; $7.8 billion in 2022; and $7.4 billion in 2023 calendar year.

Investment activity in India's real estate market scaled a new peak in January-September 2024, on the back of a resurgence in capital deployment during the June quarter, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said.

"Sustained capital inflows are expected in both traditional and emerging sectors in the upcoming quarters, while institutional and collective vehicle investors, along with developers, are expected to drive the overall capital flows," Magazine said.

More From This Section

Market Close Highlights, Oct 14: Sensex adds 591 pts, Nifty ends above 25,100; IT, Banks outperform

What is Pre-IPO? How to buy and sell unlisted shares in India?

Indian markets gave better returns than China in last 5 years: Sebi member

Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock has zoomed 31% in 2 days on heavy volumes

Inflation horse brought to the stable, has to be kept on a tight leash: RBI

The equity investments in real estate stood at $2.6 billion during the July-September 2024 period.

Domestic investors (predominately developers) took the lead with around 79 per cent share in equity capital inflows in July-September 2024.

"A rebound in the office leasing market, strong disposal incomes and an unprecedented risk appetite for consumer spending and home buying have led to a record flow of investments in the first nine months of 2024," Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land at CBRE India, said.

"As India's demographic profile continues to pay rich dividends and an affordable talent pool keeps adding at a fast pace, we expect sustainable and rapid growth in India's residential, retail, office, and logistics sectors," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India office leasing to hit record in 2024, tech firms lead demand: Report

Nearly 50% of public infra unprepared for disaster management: CBRE

Domestic firms take up 47% of total office space demand since 2022: CBRE

350 mn sq ft office space worth $60 bn to get SM-Reit listing by 2026: CBRE

GCC leasing in top 6 cities up 8% in first six months of 2024: CBRE

Topics :CBREequity marketReal Estate

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story