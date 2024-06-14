Eid holiday: Are stock markets NSE & BSE open for trading on June 17?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakrid.

According to the BSE's official website, the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment will also be closed on this day.

The Indian stock market will resume trading on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:15 am, following a fifteen-minute pre-opening session commencing at 9:00 am, the BSE and NSE websites stated.

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for the morning session on June 17. However, it will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm.