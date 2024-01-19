Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram mandir: Preparations are in full swing for the Ayodhya Ram temple Preparations are in full swing for the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will also be the chief guest of the event.

According to media estimates, the consecration ceremony would be attended by more than 7,000 people, including politicians, film personalities, prominent industrialists among others.

Schools across the country, in various states, have declared a holiday on the day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The Union government has also declared a 'half-day' closing of central government offices, central institutions and other central industrial establishments on January 22.

Here's a look at the list of states where an official holiday has been declared.

Uttar Pradesh





Referring to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "rashtra utsav" (national festival), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all educational institutes across the state to observe a holiday on January 22.

He also said that the sale of liquor would not be allowed across the state on an auspicious day.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced a public holiday in Goa on January 22 to commemorate the consecration of Ram temple

"The government of Goa declares a public holiday to all state government departments, autonomous bodies, corporations and state government aided institutions," an official notification said.

Haryana

The Haryana government under Manohar Lal Khattar has also declared January 22 as a holiday for all the schools. It has also been declared as 'dry day', with alcohol sales and consumption prohibited on this day.

Madhya Pradesh

To mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram mandir, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all educational institutions. The state government has also declared January 22 as a 'dry' day.

"On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his official X account.

Assam

A half-day has been declared for all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on January 22.

Odisha

"All state government offices as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive) in Odisha will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on January 22 in view of the Ayodhya event," said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.