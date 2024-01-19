Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here's a look at the list of states where an official holiday has been declared.
Uttar Pradesh
Referring to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "rashtra utsav" (national festival), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all educational institutes across the state to observe a holiday on January 22.
He also said that the sale of liquor would not be allowed across the state on an auspicious day.
Goa
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced a public holiday in Goa on January 22 to commemorate the consecration of Ram temple.
Haryana
The Haryana government under Manohar Lal Khattar has also declared January 22 as a holiday for all the schools. It has also been declared as 'dry day', with alcohol sales and consumption prohibited on this day.
Madhya Pradesh
To mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram mandir, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all educational institutions. The state government has also declared January 22 as a 'dry' day.
Assam
A half-day has been declared for all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on January 22.
Odisha
"All state government offices as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive) in Odisha will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on January 22 in view of the Ayodhya event," said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
Chhattisgarh
The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government has announced January 22 as a holiday for all educational institutions in Chhattisgarh. The state government has also declared January 22 as a 'dry day'.
Gujarat
On Friday, officials announced that all government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, reported PTI.
A notification regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22 was issued by the state government late on Thursday night.
