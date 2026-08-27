Elevated short-term yields prompt PSUs to withdraw planned bond issues

Further, uncertainty around inflation, elevated crude oil prices, the rupee trading near ₹95-96 to the dollar, geopolitical risks in West Asia and possible food inflation pressures from the monsoon are also making investors cautious about taking duration, market participants said. The RBI is also absorbing surplus liquidity through its liquidity management operations, while its recent communication has kept inflation risks on the radar.
Market participants said that large borrowers can continue to access commercial paper, bank funding linked to external benchmark lending rates and, where appropriate, foreign currency borrowing. As these alternatives remain available, issuers may not be willing to pay substantially higher yields to raise two-three-year bond funding.