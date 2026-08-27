Elevated short-term yields prompt PSUs to withdraw planned bond issues

With 91-day Treasury bill yields only marginally above the 5.25 per cent repo rate and commercial paper rates also relatively close to the policy rate, money-market instruments are not necessarily offering higher returns. However, they provide investors with liquidity and the flexibility to redeploy funds as the interest-rate cycle evolves. At current two-three-year bond yields, investors appear to be demanding additional compensation to give up that flexibility.

“There is no shortage of liquidity; there is a shortage of conviction at the current price for 2–3 year duration. Investors are demanding a higher spread to compensate for the uncertainty over the future interest-rate and inflation cycle, while issuers are reluctant to pay that premium when alternative funding avenues remain available. That explains why some short-tenor PSU bond issues are being withdrawn even as long-tenor issues continue to sail through,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.