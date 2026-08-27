SAT grants Zee 1-day extension to complete preferential warrant issue

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday granted a one-day extension to media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises to complete its fundraise through the issuance of preferential warrants to promoter entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments.

“The extension sought is technical as the amount for subscription was deposited in time but was credited in the account the next day, leading to the issue of subscription a day beyond the given time. Keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances, in our view, extension of one working day for issue of 2,40,59,266 warrants is just and appropriate and it is accordingly granted,” the bench added.