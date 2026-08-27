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Home / Markets / News / Multiple challenges ahead for Varun Beverages as it eyes alcobev market

Multiple challenges ahead for Varun Beverages as it eyes alcobev market

The move opens a larger addressable market but analysts see state-level regulatory complexity, limited distribution synergies and weak near-term earnings contribution

Varun Beverages (VBL), PepsiCo
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VBL also announced a joint venture in Tunisia for manufacturing and distributing carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), juices, water and dairy products.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 1:13 PM IST
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Varun Beverages Limited’s (VBL’s) announcement of its foray into the alcoholic beverages (AlcoBev) market was not received well by investors, with the company’s share price falling about 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday to Rs 421.
 
One of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, the company is setting up a subsidiary, KIVA Spirits, focused on the ready-to-drink (RTD) and alcoholic beverages market in India. The new venture will be led by managing director and chief executive officer Prathmesh Mishra, a former executive of Diageo.
 
In addition, VBL also announced a joint venture in Tunisia for manufacturing and distributing carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), juices, water and dairy products.
 
While these steps will diversify its revenue stream and increase the addressable market size, in the near term the Street will look for signs of a recovery in the India business.
 
The weak India performance has weighed on the stock, which has been a major underperformer, losing a fifth of its value in the last three months. In comparison, its broader peer index, the BSE 100, is up 2.3 per cent over this period.
 
The Street will also seek more clarity on manufacturing and distribution, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic presence, capital expenditure needs and the target segments the company is eyeing.
 
JP Morgan Research expects the new AlcoBev venture to start modestly, likely focused on premium RTDs, before scaling gradually, given the complexity of state-level approvals, higher working-capital intensity and advertising restrictions associated with the alcoholic beverages industry.
 
Analysts led by Latika Chopra of the brokerage highlighted that margin implications will be another aspect to watch.
 
VBL’s 25 per cent-plus India operating profit margins compare with mid-to-high-teens margins for established listed spirits players such as United Spirits and Radico Khaitan, though a premium-focused portfolio — the fastest-growing AlcoBev segment — could support profitability over time.
 
The brokerage does not expect a meaningful earnings contribution in CY26. It has an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 530.
 
Some brokerages highlighted multiple challenges related to VBL’s entry into the highly regulated alcoholic beverages market.
 
While the entry increases the company’s addressable market by Rs 80,000 crore and represents meaningful diversification, the business is more complex than its carbonated soft drinks operations, which have a current market size of Rs 60,000 crore.
 
According to Kotak Research, the key challenges are state-level complexity, limited synergies and intense competition.
 
The company will have to carve out a niche for itself in a crowded market that includes strong incumbents such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev, United Breweries (Heineken), Carlsberg and Radico Khaitan.
 
Given the separate licensing, warehousing and route-to-market requirements for alcoholic beverages, there is limited synergy with VBL’s existing distribution network.
 
The biggest hurdle, however, will be regulations, pricing and taxation, which are state-specific and could result in differing profitability across states. The company may have to build adequate scale state-wise to overcome inter-state taxes, which could dilute margins.
 
Though there is scope for long-term growth, disciplined capital deployment will be critical to value creation, according to Kotak Research.
 
While the foray into a new segment will take time to scale, the immediate focus will remain on India revenue growth, which has been weak.
 
In the June quarter, despite a weak base — revenue had fallen 8 per cent in the year-ago quarter — the company’s revenue growth was limited to 13 per cent year-on-year.
 
The base quarter had experienced higher-than-normal rainfall in India, adversely impacting the offtake of carbonated beverages. In contrast, the June quarter this year benefited from a stronger-than-normal summer season.
 
Following the results, analysts led by Arnab Mitra of Goldman Sachs Research lowered their earnings estimates and target price.
 
They reduced VBL’s earnings per share estimates by 2-5 per cent for CY26, CY27 and CY28, citing lower-than-expected growth in the India business. The target price was cut to Rs 550 from Rs 600.
 
   

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Topics :CompassVarun Beveragesalcoholbeverage

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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