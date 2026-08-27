Multiple challenges ahead for Varun Beverages as it eyes alcobev market

Varun Beverages Limited’s (VBL’s) announcement of its foray into the alcoholic beverages (AlcoBev) market was not received well by investors, with the company’s share price falling about 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday to Rs 421.

One of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, the company is setting up a subsidiary, KIVA Spirits, focused on the ready-to-drink (RTD) and alcoholic beverages market in India. The new venture will be led by managing director and chief executive officer Prathmesh Mishra, a former executive of Diageo.

In addition, VBL also announced a joint venture in Tunisia for manufacturing and distributing carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), juices, water and dairy products.

While these steps will diversify its revenue stream and increase the addressable market size, in the near term the Street will look for signs of a recovery in the India business.

The weak India performance has weighed on the stock, which has been a major underperformer, losing a fifth of its value in the last three months. In comparison, its broader peer index, the BSE 100, is up 2.3 per cent over this period.

The Street will also seek more clarity on manufacturing and distribution, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic presence, capital expenditure needs and the target segments the company is eyeing.