Multiple challenges ahead for Varun Beverages as it eyes alcobev market

According to Kotak Research, the key challenges are state-level complexity, limited synergies and intense competition.
The company will have to carve out a niche for itself in a crowded market that includes strong incumbents such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev, United Breweries (Heineken), Carlsberg and Radico Khaitan.
Given the separate licensing, warehousing and route-to-market requirements for alcoholic beverages, there is limited synergy with VBL’s existing distribution network.
The biggest hurdle, however, will be regulations, pricing and taxation, which are state-specific and could result in differing profitability across states. The company may have to build adequate scale state-wise to overcome inter-state taxes, which could dilute margins.