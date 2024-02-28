Equity investors make best returns amid falling interest rates: UBS

Equity market investors make best returns in a falling interest rate regime, wrote analysts at UBS in their yearbook for 2024. As an asset class, equities, they said, have outperformed bonds, bills and inflation in all 21 markets for which the yearbook has a continuous history. Equities have dominated bonds, while bonds have outperformed treasury bills.

"The majority of long-run asset returns are earned during easing cycles. From 1914 to 2023, the US markets were in a rising interest rate mode 45 per cent of the time and in a falling mode 55 per cent of the time. The annualised return on US stocks and bonds was 9.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent during easing cycles, compared with just 3.6 per cent and a negative 0.3 per cent during hiking cycles. UK data since 1930 reveals a similar pattern," wrote Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton of UBS in Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2024 released Wednesday.



The UBS' Yearbook studied and assessed the returns and risks from investing in equities, bonds, cash, currencies and factors in 35 countries since 1900.

The worst period for global equity investors, according to UBS’ findings, was the Wall Street crash and the ensuing Great Depression in 1929–31 where the FTSE All-World index fell by 54 per cent in US dollar terms, as compared to 31 per cent in World War I, and 12 per cent in World War II.

“For the US, Germany and France, this was the most severe of the three great bear markets and, from 1929 to 1931, the losses in real terms were 61 per cent, 59 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively,” the UBS note said.



US' dominance

In the context of global investible markets based on free-float market capitalisation in the FTSE All-World index, which spans the investable universe for a global investor, the US market dominates its closest rival and accounts for a staggering 60.5 per cent of total world equity market value.

“Japan (6.2 per cent) is in second place, the UK (3.7 per cent) in third position, while Mainland China is ranked fourth (2.8 per cent). France, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Germany and India each represent 2 – 3 per cent of the global market, followed by Taiwan with 1.7 per cent and South Korea with a 1.4 per cent weighting,” the UBS' Yearbook 2024 suggests.