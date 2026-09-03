Execution, consistent results key to Godrej Consumer Products' rerating

The company, under a new chief executive officer, Aasif Malbari, is seeking to fix the growth graph, which has been in the slow lane over the last five years. While organic unit volume growth for India as well as international operations stood at 4 per cent, organic sales growth was in the 6-7 per cent range, as was operating profit growth. The issue behind the structural weakness over this period has been flattish revenue growth in core categories, in addition to pressure on profitability.

To rectify this, the company will be focusing on improving the growth trajectory of its core portfolio comprising soaps and household insecticides (HI). It believes that HI is a long-term opportunity, with its category penetration rising from 65 per cent to 80 per cent over the last few years. The company believes there is headroom for higher usage within households, coupled with premiumisation. The majority of users in the category continue to use low-cost burning formats. GCPL is eyeing market share gains in burning formats on the back of its patented mosquito repellent molecule Renofluthrin, or RNF. It is also looking at accelerating premium mosquito format upgrades through the right price point and robust execution. In addition, the company is expanding the addressable market size by entering adjacent formats across various pests.