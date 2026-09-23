Existing shareholders mount counter offer to keep control of Clix Capital

The binding offer does not have any deadline of validity.
Chawla, a former managing director of US-based hedge fund D E Shaw India Advisory Service, and Bhasin, former chief executive officer (CEO) and president of leading IT and software consultancy Genpact, made the offer weeks after Mumbai-based NBFC Protium Finance entered into exclusive negotiations in July to buy out Aion's stake at a valuation estimated between Rs 1900 crore and Rs 2200 crore.
Email queries sent to Chawla, Ankit Dugar, director in Clix Capital and principal in Apollo Global Management, and Protium Finance partner Peeyush Misra remained unanswered at the time of publication.