Existing shareholders mount counter offer to keep control of Clix Capital

The battle for control of mid-sized non-banking financial company (NBFC) Clix Capital has taken a new turn, with existing shareholders Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla making a binding counter offer last week to buy out Apollo Global Management-managed Aion Capital’s 85 per cent stake at a valuation of Rs 2,400 crore.

According to merchant bankers aware of the deal, a consortium led by Bhasin and Chawla has mounted an employee-backed buyout of the Gurugram-based Clix Capital, which specialises in loans for MSMEs. A number of the NBFC's executives and employees are said to have committed to investing their own capital for the buyout. The Bhasin-Chawla duo has also roped in institutional partners to help finance their bid.