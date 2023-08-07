Home / Markets / News / Financial services attract bulk of FPI flows in July's second half

Financial services attract bulk of FPI flows in July's second half

They also bought shares worth Rs. 1,609 crore in auto and auto components and Rs. 1,520 in construction stocks

Sundar Sethuraman
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased wager on financial services, capital goods, information technology (IT), auto and construction companies during the second half of July.

FPIs invested Rs. 4,464 crore in financial services companies, Rs. 3,211 crore in capital goods and Rs. 1,631 crore in IT stocks, according to data collated by Primeinfobase. They also bought shares worth Rs. 1,609 crore in auto and auto components and Rs. 1,520 in construction stocks.

"Monsoons have improved. And there are reports about moderation in food prices. There is also the expectation that rate hikes may not happen in India. Moreover, the credit growth and asset quality remain healthy,' said Chokkalingam. G, founder of Equinomics.

With regards to capital goods, Chokkalingam said that the companies benefit from the rising capex by both the government and private sector. He added that there had been some value buying in some heavyweights on IT.

Meanwhile, chemical stocks saw selling worth Rs. 783 crore, followed by construction materials (Rs. 194 crore) and forest materials (Rs. 20 crore).

Financial services stocks had the highest FPI allocation in July, at 33.26 per cent from 29.93 per cent at the beginning of July. IT stocks were second with 9.8 per cent, followed by energy stocks at 9.3 per cent.

Also Read

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

One97 Communications shares jump nearly 7% as Sharma buys Paytm stake

Sebi plans changes to force disclosures from conglomerates, unlisted firms

Sebi looking to introduce 'MF Lite' regulations for passive funds

Orient Cement hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; zooms 25% in 3 days

Aurobindo Pharma hits 2-year high; stock zooms 100% thus far in 2023

Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsForeign portfolio investmentMarket

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story