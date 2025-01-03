Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

Force Motors shares jumped 5.4 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE and hit an intraday high at Rs 7,639.7 per share. In two days the stock has gained over 14 per cent. Around 11:33 AM, Force Motors share price was up 2.44 per cent at Rs 7380.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 79,564.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,618.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood Rs 10,272.65 per shares and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 3,333.

On January 2, 2025, Force Motors bagged an order for the supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department. The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.

Meawhile, in its monthly update released on Friday, January 3, 2025, during market hours, Force Motors' domestic sale of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV) fell 8.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,985 units in December from 2,159 units a year ago. However, it increased 14.3 per cent from November's sale of 1,736 units. The company's domestic sale of tractors stood at 15 units.

Additionally, its export of SCV, SUV, LCV and UV fell 84.35 per cent Y-o-Y to 51 units as compared to 326 units. All together, the company's total sales fell 18.07 per cent to 2,036 units against 2,485 a year ago. However, it rose 8 per cent from November's sale of 1,885 units.

Force Motors is an Indian automobile manufacturer that specialises in the production of commercial vehicles, multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), and automotive components. The company is known for its focus on producing rugged and reliable vehicles, particularly for the Indian market, with a strong emphasis on utility vehicles and commercial transport.

In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 94.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent.