Home / India News / Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department

ambulance

Force Motors shares rallied more than 8.69 per cent to settle at Rs 7,208 per share on BSE. | Photo 'X' @ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Force Motors Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department. The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.

The company in a statement later said that the UP-Government Health Department's decision to procure 2429 ambulances from Force Motors underscores the state's commitment to strengthening its healthcare infrastructure.

 

These vehicles will play a pivotal role in enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring timely medical assistance for millions of residents across urban and rural areas, the company said.

These vehicles are available in multiple configurations, including patient transport, basic life support (BLS), advanced life support (ALS), and mobile medical unit (MMU), catering to the varying needs of healthcare providers.

Force Motor has been chosen by the UP Government Health Department for this important healthcare initiative. This reinforces the company's commitment to providing dependable solutions, catering to India's unique healthcare needs," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director at Force Motors.

Force Motors shares rallied more than 8.69 per cent to settle at Rs 7,208 per share on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

