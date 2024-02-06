Home / Markets / News / FPI allocation to financial stocks declines below 30%, shows data

FPI allocation to financial stocks declines below 30%, shows data

The selling comes on the back of third quarter (3QFY24) earnings missed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank. FPIs also pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore amid earnings miss by Hindustan Unilever

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Sundar Sethuraman

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The allocation by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to financial stocks has slipped below 30 per cent, according to an analysis by primeinfobase.com. 
 
The drop shows the sector's dominance is shrinking over the years. Before the pandemic, FPIs allocation to financial stocks had touched 35 per cent. Overseas funds have pulled out over Rs 31,000 crore from companies in this space during the second half of January, it said. This was one of the largest drawdowns in 15 days.

The selling comes on the back of third quarter (3QFY24) earnings missed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank. FPIs also pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore amid earnings miss by Hindustan Unilever. Information technology (IT) stocks saw the highest inflows by overseas funds at nearly Rs 5,000 crore on the back of robust earnings.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Telecommunications and the oil, gas, and consumable fuels (en­ergy) sector also saw encouraging flows amid renewed buying interest in oil marketing companies. As of January 31, the highest sectoral allocation by FPIs was still towards the financial services sector at 29.71 per cent (down from 31.76 per cent at the start of the year).

The next biggest sector was IT, which had an allocation of 10.1 per cent, and energy at 9.35 per cent, it added.

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Sebi issues guidelines for returning draft document of public issues

India to remain on alert for 'hot money' after bond index inclusion

This PSU stock hit over 13-year high on Feb 6; zooms over 100% in 3 weeks

Demat addition, trading turnover point to robust investor sentiment

ChrysCapital looking to raise $300 million to maintain stake in NSE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :financial stocksFPI normsIT servicesoil marketOverseas fund

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story