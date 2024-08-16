Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announces first debt fund since 2020 fiasco

Franklin Templeton (India) Mutual Fund is launching its first debt fund since the asset manager’s sudden decision to shut down six debt funds in 2020, a move that led to a crisis of confidence among its investors.

The new product -- Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund -- will be co-managed by Rahul Goswami, chief investment officer-fixed income, who joined the fund house last year with the mandate to reinvigorate its debt vertical.

Scheduled to launch on Monday, the fund will invest in debt and money market instruments such as non-convertible debentures, bonds, certificates of deposit, commercial papers, treasury bills, and government securities. The portfolio will maintain a Macaulay duration ranging from three to six months, according to a statement by Franklin Templeton (India) Mutual Fund.