Stock Markets LIVE on Friday, August 16: Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex opened higher on Friday, tracking strong global cues.

BSE Sensex opened nearly 600 points higher at 79,743.31 levels while Nifty50 rose 180 points to 24,326.45 levels.

Tech Mahindra, M&M and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Power Grid, HUL were the top laggards on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, Hindalco, M&M, Tech Mahindra were the gainers while HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy were the top laggards.

Broader markets also rose. Nifty SmallCap rose 1 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.82 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto and Media were the top gainers, up over 1.30 per cent each.