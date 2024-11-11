Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / G R Infra rises 3% on emerging L1 bidder for BSNL's Bharat Net project

G R Infra rises 3% on emerging L1 bidder for BSNL's Bharat Net project

The contract is worth Rs 867.54 crore and has to be executed within three years of execution

share market stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
G R Infraprojects shares rose 3.4 per cent in trade and registered an intraday high of Rs 1653.4 per share on BSE. The stock climbed after the company was declared as the lowest bidder (L1) in Bharat Sanchar Nigam's (BSNL) Bharat Net Ph‐3.
 
Around 1:23 PM, G R Infraprojects shares were up 2.24 per cent at Rs 1634.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 79,716.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 15,804.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,859.95 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,025 per share.
 
"We are pleased to inform you that our company has emerged as L‐1 bidder in BSNL’s Bharat Net Ph‐3 (Middle Mile) Project : Package‐16 bid opening dated November 9, 2024, for the following tender invited by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on behalf of Department of Telecom (DoT)," as per the filing. 
 
The contract is worth Rs 867.54 crore and has to be executed within three years of execution. Additionally, G R Infra will maintain and operate the middle mile network of Bharat Net for more than 7 years.
 
Meanwhile, ITI  with its consortium partner also emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for three packages of BharatNet phase-3 project for a total value of Rs 4,559 crore.
 
GR Infraprojects is an Indian infrastructure company engaged in the development of road and highway projects. They specialise in the construction, maintenance, and operation of roads, highways, and bridges. The company also undertakes projects in the areas of transportation, civil engineering, and urban infrastructure.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex pares gains, at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

Aarti Ind, Auro Pharma, Trent stocks see short build-up; trading guide here

Naukri.com parent Info Edge climbs 5% in trade; What's boosting the rally?

Puravankara shares locked in 5% lower circuit after net loss extends in Q2

PFC shares gain 9% after reporting Q2 results; declares Rs 3.5 dividend

 
GR Infraprojects is involved in both government and private sector projects, and it primarily works on projects awarded through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. Over the years, the company has gained a reputation for successfully completing large-scale infrastructure projects across India.
 
In the past one year, G R Infraprojects shares have gained 41 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Snowman Logistics shares fall 3% on weak Q2 show; profit tanks 79% YoY

Samhi Hotels shares rally 9% after turnaround in Q2FY25: Ebitda up 81%

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears record low; down 29% in 2 mth

HFCL shares surge over 5% on securing Rs 8,100 cr projects in partnership

Ashok Leyland up 4% after targeting Ebitda break-even for its arm in FY25

Topics :Buzzing stocksGR InfraprojectsS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story