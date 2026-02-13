Gains for Hindustan Unilever stock depend on pace of growth recovery

The beauty and wellbeing segment saw low-single digit volume growth, with revenue up 10.5 per cent to ₹3,930 crore. Hair care saw double-digit growth on the back of volume. Within skin care and colour cosmetics, the winter portfolio saw double-digit growth offset by a weak performance from the non-winter portfolio. The segment margin contracted 250 basis points Y-o-Y to 26.1 per cent. Personal care saw a small single-digit decline in volumes, but sales grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,370 crore. Premiumisation is a key growth driver but the personal care segment margin contracted 10 basis points Y-o-Y to 21 per cent.