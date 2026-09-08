GE Vernova T&D's HVDC order win boosts long-term revenue visibility

A big order win for GE Vernova T&D India (GVTD) saw an 8.9 per cent spike in the stock on Tuesday. GVTD achieved L-1 status for the Barmer II-South Kalamb high voltage direct current (HVDC) order from Power Grid.

While the exact value has not been disclosed yet (estimated at ₹13,000 crore) revenue recognition is likely to start around FY29, or maybe in late FY28.

The Barmer II-South Kalamb HVDC interstate transmission system (ISTS) scheme, for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer to South Kalamb, is where the bidder would build 6,000 Mw, ±800 kV bipole HVDC-Line-Commutated Converter (LCC) terminals.

It was offered under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) with a winning tariff quote of ₹3,240 crore. The project value is expected to be ₹25,000-26,000 crore, with the HVDC portion worth at least ₹8,000 crore.

This is a big boost to order inflows which moves to around ₹23,100 crore from ₹10,100 crore. This is around 4 times the FY26 revenues.

GVTD's contract value is around ₹13,000 crore in the ₹26,000 crore project.

GVTD has secured a contract from Power Grid for the design and establishment of the 6,000 Mw, ±800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station to evacuate renewable power from Barmer-II to South Kalamb.

The project entails the establishment of HV terminals at Barmer and South Kalamb, construction of a 1,000 km HVDC bipole line connecting Barmer-II and South Kalamb, and construction of 400 kV transmission lines, and installation of two Synchronous Condenser units at Barmer-II station.

In addition, there is an export order of ₹3,000 crore, which is on hold due to budget issues from the customer.

Given the large order book and the adoption of grid automation technologies, prospects look good for GVTD.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is poised for massive investments and structural growth. GVTD has allocated for capex of ₹1,000 crore per annum for expansion till FY28.

GVTD will construct new manufacturing lines for HVDC, LCC/VSC-STATCOM valves, transformers, and accessories, along with a testing lab.