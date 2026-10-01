GEC-III offers growth opportunities, but execution rests on state utilities

Battery deployment reinforces the opportunity for domestic battery manufacturing and for designing and executing BESS systems. Greater policy focus could lead to higher domestic content requirements eventually although initial imports may be high especially in batteries. RE developers have faced project delays due to the evacuation constraints which has also led to lower participation in bidding due to transmission-related execution risks. This situation could change if GEC-III is executed well leading to a boost for RE equipment makers and developers.
Nomura Research highlights that the sharply higher outlay, addition targets, central financial assistance and inclusion of the BESS component under GEC-III boosts the demand visibility for transmission equipment manufacturers and players providing BESS solutions. Furthermore, greenfield projects under GEC-III will be awarded under the TBCB route, which is likely to augur well for private transmission companies, it adds. Companies in its coverage which will be the major beneficiaries are GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India, and CG Power.