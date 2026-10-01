GEC-III offers growth opportunities, but execution rests on state utilities

The TBCB structure for greenfield transmission projects will create a pipeline for transmission players like Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) and Adani Energy Solutions. The creation of 50 GWh of BESS will support higher RE integration by improving grid flexibility, easing congestion and enabling RE to be used as baseload or during periods of peak demand. The GEC-III could also create additional annual project opportunities of ₹20,000-24,000 crore for PGCIL and Adani Energy. With the government now envisaging large capex and providing substantial financial support for InSTS projects, these should also gather momentum, providing fillip to the order inflows of transmission companies such as PGCIL, points out JP Morgan Research.