Gift Nifty logs highest-ever turnover of $12.4 billion on July 25

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
GIFT Nifty, formerly known as SGX Nifty, logged its highest ever turnover of $12.4 billion (Rs 1 trillion) on Wednesday. Number of contracts traded also reached a record at 314,000. “Open positions in terms of number of contracts and value exceeded by 32 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, compared to the first day of full-scale operations,” the exchange said in a release.

GIFT Nifty, which was being traded at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has been transitioned to India's maiden International Financial Services Centre — GIFT City in Gujarat through a connect programme between NSE and SGX from July 3.       

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

