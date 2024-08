GMP zooms 33%! Should you bid for Baazar Style Retail IPO on opening day?

Baazar Style Retail IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Baazar Style Retail IPO timeline

The Baazar Style Retail IPO, which is available with a price band of Rs 370-389 and a lot size of 38 shares, will end for subscription on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Following the closure of the subscription window for the IPO, the basis of allotment of Baazar Style Retail shares is likely to take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and the company's shares will be credited to demat accounts on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Baazar Style Retail shares are scheduled to list on the BSE, and NSE on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Baazar Style Retail continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on the first day of its opening. Baazar Style Retail shares were trading at a premium of Rs 130, or 33.42 per cent higher at the upper end of the IPO price, indicating positive market sentiment for the IPO. However, the GMP of Baazar Style Retail IPO has declined from Rs 141, or 36.25 per cent, as reported on August 27, 2024.