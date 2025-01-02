Goa Carbon zooms 9% as its Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon shares zoomed 9.4 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE logging an intraday high at Rs 762.5 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company informed its Bilaspur unit resumed normal operations.

Around 10:05 AM, Goa Carbon share price on BSE was up 8.35 per cent at Rs 762.50 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.40 per cent at 78,824.16. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 690.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,009.45 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 564.10 per share.

"We wish to inform the exchange that the operations at the Company’s Bilaspur Unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), has resumed," the filing read.

On December 17, 2024, through an exchange filing, Goa Carbon informed that the company's Bilaspur Unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work.

Goa Carbon Limited is one of the leading manufacturers of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India. Established in 1967, the company is headquartered in Goa, India, and operates with a focus on producing high-quality CPC, which is an essential raw material for the aluminum and steel industries. The company plays a significant role in the global supply chain for petroleum coke and caters to a wide range of industries, including aluminum smelting, graphite manufacturing, and steel production.

Goa Carbon operates two manufacturing plants in India—one in Goa and the other in the state of Gujarat—where it produces calcined petroleum coke through the process of heating petroleum coke to high temperatures. The calcined coke produced is used in various applications, such as in the production of aluminum and in the manufacture of carbon anodes, which are used in the electrolysis process of aluminum production. The company also exports a significant portion of its production to international markets.

In the past one year, Goa Carbon shares have gained 22.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.2 per cent.