Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slow start for Indian benchmarks; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 2, 2025: Even as the Indian markets climbed on the first trading session of calander year 2024, on Wednesday, January 1, investors here are likely to tread cautiously as most major global markets reopen after the Christmas Day and New Year's Day break in the face of continuing headwinds that include a weakening rupee, higher US Treasury bond yields, interest rate trajectory in the US and India, and tariff-related uncertainties during the upcoming Donald Trump administration.
That apart, on the top of their minds would be a slew of macroeconomic data points on tap today, including the US', India's, and China's December month final Manufacturing PMI data, apart from the US' jobless claims. Besides, India Nifty50’s weekly F&O expiry will also keep investors busy today.
As such, at 7:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,845.50, around 50 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Separately, a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents showed the rupee, which weakened almost 3 per cent last calendar year, to stay under pressure. The median of the survey indicated the rupee to be around 86 a dollar by the end of March.
Elsewhere, the private sector has pulled back on spending for new factories and other long-term assets, while government infrastructure projects, such as new roads, have also slowed. The total value of new project announcements in the December 2024 quarter declined 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6 trillion, according to data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Meanwhile, the value of completed projects plummeted 52 per cent year-on-year to less than Rs 1 trillion.
In other news, the net goods and services tax (GST) collection grew marginally by 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.54 trillion in December, amid an increase in refunds, according to provisional data released by the government on Tuesday. Sequentially, the mopup was lower than November's level of Rs 1.63 trillion, which saw 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
On the positive side, the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in the Indian automobile industry rose by 11 per cent Y-o-Y in December to 320,000 units, driven by strong demand for SUVs (sports utility vehicles), a robust recovery in the urban market, year-end discounts, and solid sales of CNG-powered cars.
That apart, the NSE has issued a guidance note for stock brokers to ensure prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse. The guidelines follow Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) directions to the exchange to enforce an institutional mechanism to curb market abuse.
In the primary markets today, Indo Farm Equipment IPO from the mainboard section will close for subscription today, while in the SME segment, today is the last day to subscribe to Technichem Organics IPO.
That apart, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO will enter its second day of subscription, while Davin Sons Retail IPO and Parmeshwar Metal IPO will open for subscription today. Anya Polytech and Fertilisers shares will debut on the NSE SME platform today.
Asian stocks were trading mixed on Thursday as several major markets resumed trading after the New Year’s Day holiday. South Korea’s Kospi was lower by 0.02 per cent, while the Kosdaq rose 1.01 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.74 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.78 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.46 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.41 per cent, while markets in Japan are closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Bank Holiday.
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the current year's first trading session on a higher note. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 368.40 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 78,507.41.
Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,742.90, up 98.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, from its previous close.
Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks to settle higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending with gains of 0.44 per cent and 1.02 per cent respectively.
All the sectoral indices on the NSE also ended in green, barring Nifty Realty and Pharma. Auto shares outperformed others, with Nifty Auto index ending higher by 1.34 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 4 others to remain in focus
Shares of Redtape, Inertia Steel, KPI Green Energy, Ceenik Exports (India), and Garware Technical Fibres are likely to remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, January 2, 2025, as they will trade ex-date on January 3, 2025, following announcements of corporate actions such as bonus issues and dividends.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Limited product possibilities in MF Lite as Sebi sets AUM criteria
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The strict product launch conditions under the MF Lite framework leaves little room for innovation by asset managers opting for this newly introduced route to enter the mutual fund (MF) business, experts said.
In phase one, MF Lite players are allowed to launch products only in popular passive categories, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated a Rs 5,000 crore threshold for domestic indices to qualify for product launches.
Domestic PV wholesales increase by 11% in December to 320,000 units
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in the Indian automobile industry rose by 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in December to 320,000 units, driven by strong demand for SUVs (sports utility vehicles), a robust recovery in the urban market, year-end discounts, and solid sales of CNG-powered cars.
In the calendar year 2024 (CY24), domestic PV wholesales of the industry stood at 4.3 million units, recording a Y-o-Y growth of about 4.7 per cent. "At the beginning of the year, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) had forecast that the PV volume growth in 2025 would be 4-5 per cent due to high base effect. The final numbers are in line with the forecast," Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), told Business Standard.
New govt infrastructure projects down by over 20% in December quarter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The private sector has pulled back on spending for new factories and other long-term assets, while government infrastructure projects, such as new roads, have also slowed.
The total value of new project announcements in the December 2024 quarter declined 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6 trillion, according to data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Meanwhile, the value of completed projects plummeted 52 per cent year-on-year to less than Rs 1 trillion.

Both new and completed project values as of December 2024 remain below pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.
Both new and completed project values as of December 2024 remain below pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.
Indices begin 2025 with gains, marking 7th consecutive first-session rise
Indian equity benchmarks logged gains on the first trading day of 2025, marking the seventh consecutive first session of a calendar year when the indices ended in the green. The BSE Sensex rose by up to 617 points during the session but pared its gains to close at 78,507, an increase of 368 points, or 0.5 per cent. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, on the other hand, ended the session at 23,743, a rise of 98 points, or 0.4 per cent. The gains were broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.4 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap gaining 1.02 per cent.

Most of the Sensex gains on Wednesday were contributed by HDFC Bank, which rose 0.6 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, up 1.6 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which gained 2.5 per cent, were the other major contributors to the Sensex's performance.
Most of the Sensex gains on Wednesday were contributed by HDFC Bank, which rose 0.6 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, up 1.6 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which gained 2.5 per cent, were the other major contributors to the Sensex's performance.
Stocks to Watch, Jan 2, 2025: Tata Motors, NMDC, South Indian Bank, RailTel
Karur Vysya Bank's total business rose by 14.93 per cent to Rs 1.82 trillion as of December 31, 2024, as compared to Rs 1.58 trillion in the year-ago period.
Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying M&M, BEL stocks today
Mahindra & Mahindra has shown a relative outperformance to other auto stocks in the recent past and is now on the verge of a breakout from the consolidation phase. The prices have formed a support base around its 100 DEMA and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum.
Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra says buy these pharma, QSR and auto stocks
The markets began the calendar year on a positive note, gaining nearly half a percent. After an initial decline, buying interest in select heavyweight stocks across sectors quickly erased losses, gradually pushing the index higher. As a result, the Nifty reclaimed its long-term moving average, the 200 DEMA, and ended at 23,742.90. Most sectors contributed to this recovery, with auto and energy emerging as top performers. Similarly, the broader indices followed suit, recording gains ranging from 0.4 per cent to 1.05 per cent.

The index has now entered its second week of consolidation, and current indicators suggest that this trend is likely to persist.
The index has now entered its second week of consolidation, and current indicators suggest that this trend is likely to persist.
Market Today Manufacturing PMI, Nifty weekly F&O expiry, IndoFarm IPO ends
Share markets today will track a host of economic data and global market mood to shape Thursday's trading session. At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were mildly lower at 23,885 level.
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
