Goldilocks position for Indian equities is getting questioned: Jefferies

Rising crude oil prices, traction in China equities, inflation concerns back home are casting a shadow on the road ahead for the Indian equity markets in the short-term, believe analysts at Jefferies. This, they said, could see the markets remaining range-bound in the near-term before the next leg up.

“Goldilocks position for Indian equities is getting questioned with crude rallying, China gaining some traction, rising India CPI and yields moving up. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turn net sellers, and India has underperformed MSCI EM by 3.2 percentage points (ppts) over the last one month,” wrote Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director at Jefferies in a recent coauthored note along with Abhinav Sinha and Nishant Poddar.



FPIs, meanwhile, after buying a net $16.5 billion from March 2023 low to the recent market peak that saw the Sensex hit a 52-week high of 67,619.17 levels on July 20, 2023 and the Nifty50 come within kissing distance of the 20,000 mark, have sold a net $0.5 billion over the last 8 days in the secondary market.

The Nifty, post the rally since March 2023 low, is trading at 19x one-year forward PE; slightly off one standard deviation but up 12 per cent since March lows and 11 per cent above the 10-year PE average, the Jefferies note said.



Also read: BofA Securities ups Nifty target to 20,500; sees markets get rerated

“On our preferred yield-gap parameter (10-year bond yields less 1/Nifty PE), at 193 basis points (bps) is up 52bps since March lows and 62bps above average, pointing towards stretched valuation. Relative valuations, however, are still at average levels compared to emerging markets (EM) and Asia ex-Japan (AxJ) benchmark; and as such risk of substantial underperformance for India may be limited. We believe that Indian equities will likely be range bound near-term before the next rally,” Nandurkar wrote.



Oil & inflation

Another sore point for the market is the likely rise in inflation in the backdrop of flaring food prices back home, especially tomato. Between June 01 and August 05, retail tomato prices have shot up 444 per cent. Although its weight in CPI is only 0.6, this increase is likely to add 120bp to headline. Tomato, onion and potato together account for only 2.2 per cent of headline CPI but contribute nearly 50 per cent to the variance in headline inflation.



Also read: Expect a time, price correction over next few months: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

“As inflation is once again set to breach the upper limit of monetary policy committee (MPC's) tolerance band, concerns surrounding their stance and action on August 10 have resurfaced. In June, the RBI forecasted Q2-FY24 CPI at 5.2 per cent YOY, the upcoming July CPI print (out on August 14) and still elevated tomato prices in August pose upside risks to this estimate,” said Aastha Gudwani, India economist at BofA Securities India.



Crude oil prices that have breached the $86 a barrel mark (Brent), up nearly 18 per cent in the last one month, too, could prove to be a sentiment dampener, analysts said.

Also read: New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley



Global equity markets, according to G Chokkalingam, managing director for research at Equinomics Research will not feel the heat of flaring crude oil prices till it breaches the $100 a barrel mark. Food prices back home and the progress of monsoon are some of the key variables he is keeping a watch on.

“The medium to long-term outlook for the domestic equity markets remains appealing. However, in the short term (within 4 - 5 months), the domestic equity markets might see some correction, or till especially small-and midcap segments correct quite significantly. As a strategy, we suggest sitting tight on deep value wealth creators as the medium-to-long term market outlook remains good,” Chokkalingam said.



