Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Adani Wilmar drops 3%, PB Fintech 4%

Stock market LIVE updates on August 9, 2023: Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Metal indices were the only gainers, rising up to 0.9 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Opening Bell: Equity markets edged lower in early hours on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 65,732 levels, down 114 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 23 points to trade at 19,548,
9:30 AM Aug 23

Gland Pharma uptrend continues for second consecutive day

9:28 AM Aug 23

GSFC tumbles 5% on disappointing Q1 results

9:26 AM Aug 23

Oil India slips 3% after revenue declined 22% YoY in Q1

9:24 AM Aug 23

Coal India rises 1% on 4% YoY jump in Q1 total income

9:22 AM Aug 23

Adani Wilmar down 2% as Adani Enterprises eyes 44% stake sale

9:21 AM Aug 23

Pharma stocks trade firm in a weak market; Realty, financial shares tepid

9:19 AM Aug 23

SENSEX HEATMAP | 15 out of 30 index counters in green

9:19 AM Aug 23

Smallcaps outperform benchmark; India VIX jumps 1%

9:17 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL | Sensex starts on a weak note, down 100 points

9:17 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL | Nifty50 flat below 19,550 levels

9:06 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex trades flat around 65,810 levels

9:05 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 flat above 19,550 levels

9:02 AM Aug 23

Rupee opens at 82.81/$ as against previous close of 82.84/$

8:47 AM Aug 23

WATCH :: How did India Inc fare in Q1 earnings season?

8:44 AM Aug 23

Results Today :: Tata Power, IRCTC, ZEEL, Trent among others

8:37 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Adani Enterprises likely considering stake sale worth $2.7 bn in Adani Wilmar, reports Bloomberg

8:15 AM Aug 23

Moody's cuts ratings of 10 US banks, puts some on downgrade watch

8:11 AM Aug 23

China reports smaller-than-expected drop in consumer prices

Tata Power, Abbott India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, IRCTC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Max Financial Services, Natco Pharma, Reliance Power, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Uno Minda, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Care Ratings, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Dreamfolks Services, Eclerx Services, Granules India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Poly Films, Manali Petrochemical, PI Industries, Rattanindia Enterprises, Safari Industries (India), Trent, V-Guard Industries, V-Mart Retail, Bombay Dyening & Manufacturing, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dynamatic Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, FDC, Force Motors, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Pipava Port, Hawkins Cookers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HPL Electric & Power, KIOCL, Matrimony.com, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Shankara Building Products, TD Power Systems, Thomas Cook (India).

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

