Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Adani Wilmar drops 3%, PB Fintech 4%

Opening Bell: Equity markets edged lower in early hours on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 65,732 levels, down 114 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 23 points to trade at 19,548,

Among the large-cap leaders, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Titan, and Nestle India capped the decline as they climbed up to 1 per cent on the 30-pack index. Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ONGC meanwhile, were the additional winners on the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were mixed with the midcap tracker dipping 0.03 per cent, but the smallcap index up 0.28 per cent. Stocks like Adani Wilmar (down 3 per cent), Oil India and Prestige Estates (down 2 per cent each), and Gland Pharma (up 5 per cent) buzzing in trade.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Metal indices were the only gainers, rising up to 0.9 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, and Realty indices fell around 0.3 per cent each.