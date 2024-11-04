Hatsun Agro Products shares slipped 3 per cent on Monday and registered an intraday low of Rs 1,072.95 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit in Q2FY25.

Around 1:07 PM, Hatsun Agro shares were down 1.31 per cent at Rs 1,093.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.55 per cent at 78,490.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 24,350.84 crore. The 52 week high of the company is at Rs 1,380 per share and 52 week low of the company is RS 956.1 per share on BSE.

As per the company filing, Hatsun Agro reported a 17 per cent decline in net profit Y-o-Y to Rs 64.32 crore as compared to Rs 77.57 crore. On a quarterly basis, the profit declined 50.7 per cent.

Its expenses also increased 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,991.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,818.26 crore a year ago.

However, on the revenue front, the company reported an 8.7 per cent increase to Rs 2,072.1 crore as compared to Rs 1,905.4 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue declined 12.7 per cent.

Hatsun Agro Product Limited is an Indian company primarily involved in the dairy sector. Founded in 1970, it has grown to become one of the leading private dairy companies in India. It produces a diverse range of dairy products, including liquid milk, curd, butter, ghee, cheese, and ice cream under the "Arun Ice Cream" brand.

It was founded in 1970 and headquartered in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. With a strong distribution network, Hatsun has a significant presence across several Indian states, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The company emphasises technology and sustainability in its operations, employing modern practices to ensure product quality and minimise environmental impact.

In the past one year, Hatsun Agro shares have lost 0.88 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent.