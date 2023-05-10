Home / Markets / News / HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins

HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins

Unless major resistances are crossed, both the HDFC and Bajaj twins are likely to face selling pressure on up moves

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Share of HDFC twins are in spotlight following the MSCI concluded an outflow of approximately Rs 2,000 in the largest private bank, the HDFC Bank. Similarly, Bajaj twins drew attention after both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv exceeded their previous monthly highs, with robust volumes.
On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj twins were seen trading in green, despite benchmark indices encountered a negative volatile session. HDFC twins were seen trading in red.
Here’s the technical outlook of HDFC and Bajaj twins for upcoming sessions:- 

Also Read

Bajaj twins need to sustain these key levels to prevent extended selloff

Bajaj twins hit new lows every month since November 2022; weakness persists

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Aarti Industries sinks 8% as analysts turn cautious on stock post weak Q4

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Latent View Analytics slumps 9% despite record revenue in FY23; check why

India is back with a bang on FIIs mind: Sumit Jain, ASK Investment Managers

SCI soars 8% on near 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Topics :HDFC HDFC BankBajaj FinanceBajaj FinservBuzzing stocksstock market tradingstock market rallyTrading strategiestrading callstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsChart Reading

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story