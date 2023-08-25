HDFC Bank, Uflex among 5 oversold stocks you should avoid accumulating

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have breached previous reversal levels, instilling bearish sentiment and triggering further downside. The uncertainty on the street remains highly destructive impacting the psychological instincts among trading community.

In such situations, it is highly advised to avoid a few selective stocks while they trade in their respective oversold regions. Shares of HDFC Bank have broken 5-months low in the recent session, while Elgi Equipments has lost ground post striking a new all-time high.