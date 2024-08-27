Here's why Datamatics shares hit 20% upper circuit on Aug 27; details here

Datamatics hits 20% upper circuit: Shares of Datamatics Global Services (Datamatics) were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 673.20 per share on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The shares of Datamatics surged after the company announced that it has partnered with technology behemoth Microsoft to build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions through Copilots. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Datamatics, a global digital technologies, operations, and experiences company, today announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focusing on process automation to accelerate business transformation for organisations,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that it has launched its Partner On-boarding Copilot, now available on the Microsoft Teams store. The new tool integrates Azure OpenAI with the Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform, marking a major step in their copilot innovation, it added.

Datamatics is advancing its copilot capabilities by offering tailored solutions for organisations, whether through Microsoft 365 support or custom copilots designed for specific clients, the company said. This personalised approach ensures that each organisation can fully leverage the benefits of copilots, moving beyond a generic, one-size-fits-all model.

“We are thrilled to be named one of Microsoft's top ISV partners globally and to be highlighted in the “AI First Mover” Series. Microsoft Copilot and the Generative AI space offer significant opportunities for businesses to automate and unlock their untapped potential. Our collaboration with Microsoft is driven by a shared commitment to empower organisations worldwide. We will continue to introduce Copilot-based products and services to accelerate business transformation for our clients,” said Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO of Datamatics.

Datamatics also highlighted that the launch earned the company recognition as one of the independent software vendors (ISVs) developing custom copilot solutions, and the company was featured at the Microsoft Build 2024 conference in Seattle.

More From This Section

As a key partner in the Copilot Partner Ecosystem, Datamatics is also participating as a beta partner in Microsoft’s private preview Copilot initiatives, focusing on solutions for the developer community, Datamatics said.

“Datamatics suite of Generative AI-powered Intelligent Automation products and solutions with Microsoft Copilot have created new avenues of automation and go-to-market precedents. The Partner On-boarding application is just one testament to its capability to fulfil business requirements and customisations to suit changing business scenarios,” said Shashi Bhargava, EVP and head of intelligent automation, Datamatics.

Datamatics empowers businesses to excel in the digital landscape, enhancing productivity, customer experience, and competitive edge. The company's offerings are built around three core areas including digital technologies, digital operations, and digital experiences.

Datamatics provides advanced solutions in Intelligent document processing, robotic process automation, AI/ML models, Smart Workflows, business intelligence, and automatic fare collection.

With a diverse global client base spanning banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, international organisations, and media & publishing, Datamatics operates across four continents, with key delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines.

At 12:49 PM, shares of Datamatics continued to remain locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 81,846.89 levels.