Hindenburg row: Sebi breaks silence, only 1 probe remaining on Adani Group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Sunday urged investors to exercise due diligence before reacting to reports such as Hindenburg Research . The regulator added that Investors may also like to take note of the disclaimer in the report that states that readers should assume that Hindenburg Research may have short positions in the securities covered in the report.

The market regulator further said that only one investigation is remaining in the Adani Group matter which is close to completion.

“The Supreme Court, in its order of January 3, 2024, noted that Sebi had completed twenty-two out of twenty-four investigations into the Adani Group. Subsequently, one more investigation was completed in March 2024, and one remaining investigation is close to completion,” said Sebi.

Coming to the defence of its chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, the market watchdog said that it has adequate internal controls.





Also Read: Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday? “Sebi has adequate internal mechanisms for addressing issues relating to conflict of interest, which include a disclosure framework and provisions for recusal. It is noted that relevant disclosures required in terms of holdings of securities and their transfers have been made by the chairperson from time to time. The chairperson has also recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest,” Sebi said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Regarding its show-cause notice issued to Hindenburg Research, Sebi pointed out that the matter is ongoing and is being dealt with “in accordance with established procedure and in compliance with the principles of natural justice.”

Sebi also called the allegations of favouritism towards Blackstone through regulations on REITs ‘inappropriate’.

“For the development of the Indian securities market, Sebi has at various times underscored the potential of REITs, SM REITs, InvITs, and Municipal Bonds among other asset classes for the democratisation of markets, financialisation of household savings, and for capital formation through the capital markets,” the statement noted.





In January this year, the Supreme Court had said that there was no ground to transfer Sebi’s investigation of the Adani-Hindenburg matter to a special investigation team (SIT) and had then directed the markets regulator to complete its probe within three months. “The claim that promoting REITs and SM REITs among various other asset classes by Sebi was only for benefiting one large multinational financial conglomerate is inappropriate,” it added.

The court had said there were no valid grounds raised to direct Sebi to revoke its amendments on FPI (foreign portfolio investment) and LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had noted that the regulations do not suffer from any infirmities.

Following the concerns on using FPIs to flout minimum public shareholding norms, the market regulator has enforced a granular disclosure regime for FPIs, also commonly called its August circular. This implies that funds which breach certain thresholds such as over 50 per cent exposure in a single corporate group or above Rs 25,000 crore investment in India equities, need to provide granular details of economic beneficiaries and beneficial ownership in the funds.