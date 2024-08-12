Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Adani Group shares decline up to 6%, IIFL group up to 4%

Stock Markets LIVE updates, today, August 12, 2024: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices edged 0.48 per cent and 0.46 per cent lower, respectively

(Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Key Events

9:44 AM

Zydus Lifesciences down 3% as investors book profit post Q1 earnings

9:31 AM

360 One WAM formerly IIFL Wealth Management trades in green after named in the latest Hindenburg report

9:26 AM

IIFL Securities down 2%

9:25 AM

Adani Ent down 3% post Hindenburg's latest report

9:23 AM

Sectoral trends:: Nifty Media, Metal, PSU Bank lead losses

9:21 AM

Adani Ent, Adani Ports fall up to 4% on NSE

9:20 AM

Adani Ports, Powergrid, Tata Steel lead losses on Sensex

9:18 AM

Opening Bell:: 35 out of 50 stocks face pressure on NSE's Nifty50

9:18 AM

Broader markets in red zone

9:16 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex slips over 200 pts

9:11 AM

Currency check: Rupee opens flat

9:10 AM

Nifty below 24,350 in pre-open deals

9:08 AM

Sensex down 400 pts in pre-open

8:35 AM

Stocks to Watch Today, August 12: Adani Group, IIFL,PNB,ONGC, Berger Paints

8:22 AM

Sebi, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch rebut Hindenburg Research charges

8:12 AM

Nifty50's sentiment remains bullish; buy the dips? Here's what analysts say

8:06 AM

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

8:02 AM

Hindenburg vs Sebi, Adani stocks, global markets: Guide for Nifty on Aug 12

9:01 AM

Hindenburg row: IPE-Plus Fund 1 didn't invest in Adani stocks, says 360-One

However, 360-One WAM maintained that IPE-Plus Fund 1, a Mauritius-registered fund, primarily focused on debt investments. “At its peak, the fund’s assets under management (AUM) reached approximately $48 million, with over 90 per cent of the fund consistently invested in bonds,” it said. READ MORE

8:56 AM

ALERT :: Brightcom Group forms 'Trenova' to serve as regional hubs for operations in EMEA, APAC markets

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, August 12: Indian stock markets' benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty50 -- opened on the backfoot on Monday amid Hindenburg-Sebi row. The downside, however, was capped by calm global markets.
The BSE Sensex was at 79,477, down 228 points or 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 24,282, down 85 points or 0.35 per cent in early deals. 
Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, SBI, Ultratech Cement, and HUL were the top Sensex losers, down up to 2 per cent.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices edged 0.48 per cent and 0.46 per cent lower, respectively. Among sectors, all but the Nifty Realty index were trading lower. The Nifty Media index lost 1.6 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank, and Metal indices 0.8 per cent each. The index for real estate companies added 0.15 per cent. 

Adani-Hindenburg-Sebi case

Among individual shares, Adani Enterprises was declined around 4 per cent, while Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas shed in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent.
That apart, shares of IIFL Group companies - IIFL Securities, IIFL Finance, and 360 One WAM -- also dropped up to 3.5 per cent after Hindenburg alleged that an Adani director set up IPE-Plus Fund 1 through the former IIFL Wealth Management (now 360-One WAM) to invest in Indian markets and artificially inflate Adani group stock prices. 

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

