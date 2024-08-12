Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Adani Group shares decline up to 6%, IIFL group up to 4%

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, August 12: Indian stock markets' benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty50 -- opened on the backfoot on Monday amid Hindenburg-Sebi row. The downside, however, was capped by calm global markets.

The BSE Sensex was at 79,477, down 228 points or 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 24,282, down 85 points or 0.35 per cent in early deals.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices edged 0.48 per cent and 0.46 per cent lower, respectively. Among sectors, all but the Nifty Realty index were trading lower. The Nifty Media index lost 1.6 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank, and Metal indices 0.8 per cent each. The index for real estate companies added 0.15 per cent.

Adani-Hindenburg-Sebi case

Among individual shares, Adani Enterprises was declined around 4 per cent, while Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas shed in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

That apart, shares of IIFL Group companies - IIFL Securities, IIFL Finance, and 360 One WAM -- also dropped up to 3.5 per cent after Hindenburg alleged that an Adani director set up IPE-Plus Fund 1 through the former IIFL Wealth Management (now 360-One WAM) to invest in Indian markets and artificially inflate Adani group stock prices.

Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, SBI, Ultratech Cement, and HUL were the top Sensex losers, down up to 2 per cent.