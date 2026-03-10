HKC JV approval removes overhang, may boost Dixon Technologies' margins

Nomura Research says that the Press Note 3 approval for a JV announced earlier offers meaningful clarity on the planned ramp-up. HKC is a strong display partner that already caters to many of Dixon’s mobile customers globally, and has a presence across information technology (IT) hardware and TV displays.

Analysts led by Siddhartha Bera of the brokerage point out that within components, display module assembly (10 per cent of bill of material) has healthy double-digit margins and can potentially add 50 basis points to Dixon's overall margins by financial year 2028 (FY28) (up to 100 basis points later, with full ramp up). This along with camera modules (which are already in the ramp-up stage), will increase value addition by Dixon and remain a longer-term structural margin tailwind.