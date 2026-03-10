HKC JV approval removes overhang, may boost Dixon Technologies' margins

Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon Tech, with a target price of ₹14,678, valuing the stock at around 45 times FY28 earnings per share or EPS estimates.
In the first phase, the JV aims to create a capacity for 24 million smartphones and 2 million notebooks annually. In the second phase it plans to expand smartphone production to 55-60 million units. The company also intends to foray into the manufacturing of LED TV displays and automotive displays with capacity of 2 million units and 1 million units, respectively. With the HKC JV approval now, and Longcheer JV approval earlier, the key regulatory nod still pending under Press Note 3 norms, is the Vivo joint venture.