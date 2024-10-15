How to trade RIL stock post Q2 results? All eyes on this long-term MA

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has been on investors' radar for more than a month now after the company's chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced a 1:1 bonus issue. The company said it will be allotting the bonus equity shares as an early Diwali gift to its shareholders.

Incidentally, RIL stock has declined 10 per cent post announcing the liberal bonus share issue. This will be Reliance's first bonus issue in the last seven years and overall the sixth bonus issue till date.

The overall trend of RIL stock has been negative for the last four months with the stock down 13 per cent since the start of July. In the same period, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 4.5 per cent.