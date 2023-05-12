In a first, Sebi mulls rules for fractional ownership in real estate

In a consultation paper floated on Friday, the capital markets regulator stated that such fractional ownership of real estate assets was proposed to be brought as MSM (micro, small, medium) REITs under SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has for the first time proposed to regulate online platforms offering fractional ownership in real estate, a model already popular in countries like the United States and UAE.