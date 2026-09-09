India outperformance, synergy gains to keep Torrent Pharma growth strong

The growth in the Indian market and the benefits from the JB Pharma integration are important triggers for the stock. The company continues to outperform the Indian pharma market and is benefiting from strong domestic growth. The Indian pharma market, or IPM, has posted double-digit growth for nine consecutive months. IPM grew 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y (in terms of sales) in August and this was largely driven by price increases (6.1 per cent), new product launches (contribution of 3.5 per cent) and volume growth of 1.1 per cent.

Nomura Research points out that IPM growth has picked up in CY26 and has been trending in double digits in CY26 to date. Saion Mukherjee and Kushal Chovatia of the brokerage highlight that the recovery in the growth rate is being driven by the low volume in the base, a pick-up in new launch contribution such as GLP-1 (60 basis points), a pick-up in chronic therapies such as cardiac and oncology, and strong growth in vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as gynaecology. Torrent Pharma posted 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in August, compared to 14.8 per cent growth in the trailing 12 months ended August, outperforming the domestic market by about 500 basis points.