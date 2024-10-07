Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Indian bond yields seen inching up in trading as 10 year US yield nears 4%

Indian bond yields seen inching up in trading as 10 year US yield nears 4%

The 10-year U.S. yield rose to its highest level in nearly two months following the data, and came within a touching distance of the critical 4 per cent mark

Bonds
Expectations of a 50 basis points rate cut by the Fed in November are completely off the table, with odds of a 25 bps cut soaring to 97 per cent from last week. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 Indian bond yields are expected to trend higher in early trading on Monday, tracking a spike in U.S. yields after a stronger-than-expected employment report caused the odds of another large rate cut from the Federal Reserve to plummet.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.82 per cent and 6.86 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.8339 per cent, a trader with a private bank said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We should see the selling trend persist at least in the initial part of the day, as the jobs data has surprised everyone, and even if there are no major developments in escalation of the conflict, sentiment should tilt towards bears," the trader said.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 254,000 jobs in September, far above the 140,000 additions forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent, data showed on Friday.
 
The 10-year U.S. yield rose to its highest level in nearly two months following the data, and came within a touching distance of the critical 4 per cent mark. The note last yielded 3.97 per cent in Asia hours.
 
Expectations of a 50 basis points rate cut by the Fed in November are completely off the table, with odds of a 25 bps cut soaring to 97 per cent from last week.
 
Meanwhile, oil prices pared gains in early trade after charting their biggest weekly rise in over a year on Friday amid mounting threats of a region-wide war in the Middle East, with analysts attributing it to possible profit-taking.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250pts, tests 82,000, Nifty above 25,000; Cons, Oil, Metal down

Check FIIs, DIIs, retail positions in F&O post Nifty biggest weekly fall

Bond bulls bet on RBI's dovish turn to extend rally amid policy shift

FTSE Russell Index revamp has S Korean, Indian bond markets on watch

Technical indicators show strong support for Nifty: Is it time to buy dips?

Oil prices heavily affect India's retail inflation as the country is one of the largest importers of the commodity.
Back home, traders await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, where it is expected to maintain a status quo, although expectations of a change in stance have grown.
 
Traders will also look out for an announcement from FTSE Russel for inclusion of Indian bonds in its emerging market debt index.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Slower deposit growth pushing banks towards fund raising from bonds: ICRA

Gold, Equities, Oil, Bonds: What next for these assets after Fed rate cut?

Govt bond yields set to rise ahead of over $4 billion state debt sale

RBI sells bonds for fourth straight week, amount decreases, shows data

Indian govt bond yields marginally down as US peers come off highs

Topics :bonds rallyImpact BondsShare price

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story