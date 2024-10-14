Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Indo Count Industries surges 4% on taking over US based textile firm

Indo Count Industries surges 4% on taking over US based textile firm

Indo Count Industries share price moved up by 3.79 per cent at Rs 375.15 per share on the BSE

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
Representational image
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indo Count Industries share price moved up by 3.79 per cent at Rs 375.15 per share on the BSE. The stock price jumped after the company on Saturday announced an acquisition of US based Modern Home Textiles, Inc for a total consideration of $11.7 million. 

The purchase price includes inventory of $2.11 million representing 100 per cent stake in the company, subject to valuation adjustments for working capital and on account of due diligence & true up adjustments basis post-closing verifications, the company said in an exchange filing. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Established in 2023, Modern Home Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing and offering a wide range of utility bedding products having its facility located at Phoenix, Arizona,  having an annual production capacity of 8 million pillows. The product offerings include  a wide range of pillows and other filled products. 

Indo Count Industries said as it is already engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of bed linen, fashion, utility and institutional bedding from India. This acquisition will help the group to improve its presence in the utility bedding segment in North America thereby increasing its market share.

Indo Count Industries share price history

Indo Count Industries stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 20.3 per cent, while gaining 47.2 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 13.4 per cent year to date and 23.7 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,165.61 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 21.55  times at an earning per share of Rs 16.77. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, at 81,950, Nifty at 25,100; Sept WPI at 1.84%; Bank up

Hyundai Motor India IPO review: Worth investing? Brokerages' recommendation

Don't mistake recent pullback in equities for a bear market: Vinit Sambre

Bikaji, Raymond, SPARC among 5 smallcap stocks that can gain up to 18%

Bajaj Auto Q2FY25 preview: Revenue may climb upto 25% YoY on strong volumes


At 12:47 PM, the stock price of the company gave up all its early morning gains and was trading merely above the flatline, up 0.03 per cent at Rs 361.55 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.79 per cent to 82,021.78 level.

Indo Count Industries financials

Indo Count Industries revenue rose by 27.22 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching Rs 949.97 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). 

However, on a quarterly basis, the revenue fell by 13.13 per cent. The company's net profit increased by 5.51 year-on-year to Rs 77.80 crore in Q1FY25, but it also saw a quarterly decline of 15.38 per cent. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oberoi Realty scales new height in trade; Here's what's driving the rally

Here's why Bajaj Housing Finance shares fell 6% on Oct 14; reasons here

Here's why PNC Infratech shares surged 6% intraday on Oct 14; details

Gensol Engineering gains over 3% on bagging order of Rs 186 crore; details

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock up 99% from June low; zooms 270% in 1 yr

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story