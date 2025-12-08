Home / Markets / News / Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Indus Towers has consistently traded above all its significant EMAs, reflecting a positive market sentiment, and Policybazaar has also demonstrated a consistent performance

Osho Krishnan stock recommendations
Osho Krishnan stock recommendations
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stocks to buy today- Recommendations by Osho Krishnan, Angel One

NSE Scrip – Indus Towers

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹415

Indus Towers stock has consistently traded above all its significant EMAs, reflecting a positive market sentiment. In the most recent trading session, the stock exhibited considerable buying momentum, driven by substantial trading volume, resulting in a breakout from a sloping channel that reinforces the bullish perspective. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has demonstrated a positive crossover, indicating that the primary trend is expected to persist in the near term. 
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' INDUSTOWER around ₹410 | Stop-loss: ₹390 | Target: ₹445-450 

NSE Scrip – Policybazaar

View -   Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,892

Policybazaar share has demonstrated a consistent performance by trading above its significant EMAs following a rebound from the supporting trendline. Additionally, the stock has experienced a breakout from a sloping trendline on the daily chart, accompanied by a positive crossover in the MACD signal line. These indicators suggest a bullish outlook for the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' POLICYBZR around ₹1,880 | Stop-loss: ₹1,760 | Target: ₹2,100-2,130  (Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Telecom and energy stocks stop November from ending on a flat note

Premium

Street Signs: Fundraising opens up; anchor row twist; F&O stretches

Premium

Order payload propels LTIMindtree into orbit as deal wins stay strong

US Fed decision, FIIs trading activity likely to steer markets this week

FPIs pull ₹11,820 cr in first week of Dec, total outflow reaches ₹1.55 trn

Topics :Stock Market NewsPolicybazaarMarket technicalsMarketsStock RecommendationsStocks to buyNSEtechnical calls

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story