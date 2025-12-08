Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' INDUSTOWER around ₹410 | Stop-loss: ₹390 | Target: ₹445-450

NSE Scrip – Policybazaar

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,892

Policybazaar share has demonstrated a consistent performance by trading above its significant EMAs following a rebound from the supporting trendline. Additionally, the stock has experienced a breakout from a sloping trendline on the daily chart, accompanied by a positive crossover in the MACD signal line. These indicators suggest a bullish outlook for the near term.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' POLICYBZR around ₹1,880 | Stop-loss: ₹1,760 | Target: ₹2,100-2,130 (Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)