Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Infibeam Avenues jumps 5% on AI order win from hospitals, gas stations

Infibeam Avenues jumps 5% on AI order win from hospitals, gas stations

Infibeam Avenues share price surged as much as 5.13 per cent at Rs 32.37 a piece per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks
Representative Picture
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infibeam Avenues share price surged as much as 5.13 per cent at Rs 32.37 a piece per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade.

Infibeam Avenues share price moved up after the company’s artificial intelligence arm Phronetic.AI secured two major contracts that will bring its Theia Vision AI technology to regional hospitals and an international gas station chain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At 11:32 AM; the shares of the company pared some gains and was1.98 per cent higher at Rs 31.40 per share. By comparison the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 81,849 levels. 

The total value of the contracts is expected to be $1 million per annum, while the total tenure for each contract with five hospitals in India and the UAE-based gas station chain is five years with optionality to extend further. 

The company’s contracts with the five leading hospitals for its Phronetic.AI’s 'Theia Vision AI' technology product will be integrated across multiple facilities within the hospital. 

Simultaneously, Phronetic.AI has also secured a global contract with a UAE-headquartered gas station chain, a leading name in the energy sector. The deployment of the Vision AI product – ‘AI Facility Manager’ across the chain's gas stations will focus on enhancing security, improving customer service, and optimising operational workflows. 

For the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) Infibeam Avenues reported a revenue increase of 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 752.8 crore for Q1 FY25. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at new record high of 25,114, Sensex up 230pts; IT surges 2.3%

Small, MidCap indices outperform Sensex for 5th straight month in FY25

Here's why PNC Infratech stock price gained 3% on August 28; details here

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock zooms 7%; jumps 101% from listing in May

GMM Pfaudler jumps 13% after over 3 mn shares change hands via block deals


Meanwhile, the company's net profit surged 168.69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70.02 crore in Q1 FY25, with a quarterly profit growth of 40.97 per cent.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,757.74 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 54.82 times with an earning per share of Rs 0.56. 

The stock price of the company has zoomed 42.52 per cent year to date, while soaring 123.45 per cent in the last one year. 
Infibeam Avenues  is an e-commerce and payment solutions provider to businesses and the government.

It is primarily engaged in business of software development services maintenance web development payment gateway services e-commerce and other ancillary services. It provides a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions (Payments) & enterprise marketplace software platforms (Platforms) along with data centre services.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wipro stock price rises over 3% on inking pact with Dell Technologies

Orient Tech shares hit 5% upper circuit on BSE; up 48% from IPO price

NBCC shares climb over 8%; here's what's driving the Navratna stock

RK Damani stock portfolio: How to trade in DMart, Aptech, VST Industries

Rolex Rings stock price extends rally post block deal, hits all-time high

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEInfibeam Avenues

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story