Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

The queries in discussions between the compliance officers and company secretaries have been focused around what would constitute as a UPSI, at what stage would the information become a UPSI, which disclosures to release, the increase in data feeding, internal training of employees or even widening of the employee base covered under UPSI, among a host of other questions.

“This change, if implemented, in its present form, is likely to create practical challenges both for companies and regulators, as all material events (on the basis of proposed threshold) would essentially have to be categorised as UPSI even though such events may not be price-sensitive. Thus, the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations vis-a-vis categorisation of UPSI might end up losing their essence as the main criteria would become materiality (basis prescribed threshold, which may not find favour with each corporate) rather than price sensitivity. Sebi floated a consultation paper on the proposal on May 18 and has sought comments from the stakeholders by June 2,” said Harish Kumar, partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India.