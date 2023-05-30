Home / Markets / News / Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

Industry officials say the proposed change may bring confusion to what all is categorised as price-sensitive information along with compliance burden

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium
Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Inc and compliance officers have taken exception to the market regulator’s proposal to widen the definition of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) to curb insider trading, with many even calling it a step backwards and a move that will burden both Sebi and the companies.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to link the definition of UPSI to material events defined under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The change would mean that the restriction on trading while in possession of UPSI under the prohibition of insider trading norms would apply to a greater number of events.  

“This change, if implemented, in its present form, is likely to create practical challenges both for companies and regulators, as all material events (on the basis of proposed threshold) would essentially have to be categorised as UPSI even though such events may not be price-sensitive. Thus, the  Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations vis-a-vis categorisation of UPSI might end up losing their essence as the main criteria would become materiality (basis prescribed threshold, which may not find favour with each corporate) rather than price sensitivity. Sebi floated a consultation paper on the proposal on May 18 and has sought comments from the stakeholders by June 2,” said Harish Kumar, partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India.
The queries in discussions between the compliance officers and company secretaries have been focused around what would constitute as a UPSI, at what stage would the information become a UPSI, which disclosures to release, the increase in data feeding, internal training of employees or even widening of the employee base covered under UPSI, among a host of other questions.

“The dichotomy in material information and UPSI must end. There is confusion on whether a show-cause notice received is a UPSI or not, at what stage an acquisition related information will be UPSI, and will a launch of a product variant be categorised as a material event. Sebi currently has an informal guidance mechanism but it takes a longer time and not every query can be run through it,” said a company secretary.  
“This is not the end of the issues but a point from where the complexities start, even for Sebi. The regulator should test the water first with these proposals. The contemplations should not be disregarded,” said another company official.

Further, Sebi has also introduced thresholds for classifying material events which have traditionally been information like buybacks, bonus issuance, board decisions, agreements, proposed fundraising, and changes in key managerial people to the stock exchanges.
Sebi’s aim with the proposal is to bring greater clarity and uniformity of compliance under PIT norms as listed companies were following varying judgement in the classification which crimped efforts towards curbing insider trading.

“This is a positive modification as it will provide regulatory certainty and uniformity for businesses, while also recognising identified cases as UPSI. However, adapting the definition of 'materiality' from the LODR Regulations to the PIT Regulations would require proper sensitisation of the stakeholders, as the definition of UPSI under the proposed regime would be diverse and wide,” said Nihal Bhardwaj, Associate, SKV Law Offices.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Zee Ent's Punit Goenka pays Rs 50.7 lakh to settle matter with Sebi

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi to put onus of detecting price rigging, insider trading on brokers

Repco Home Finance surges 25% in 2 days post solid Q4 results

Participatory-notes investment hits 4-month high of Rs 95,911 cr in April

ITC trades ex-date for dividend; stock gains over 2% in subdued market

Inox Wind Energy, Inox Wind surge up to 11% on heavy volumes

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Topics :SEBIIndian markets

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story