IPO calendar next week: 7 issues to garner investors attention; Full list

This week saw the successful listing of three mainline IPOs - KRN Heat Exchanger, Diffusion Engineers, and Manba Finance - setting the stage for another promising week ahead for investors

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
IPO calendar next week:  The Indian primary markets have witnessed remarkable growth this year, with a notable surge in initial public offerings (IPOs). According to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 118 companies have gone public so far in 2024. This includes 62 mainline companies that have made their debut on the bourses year-to-date, providing investors with a diverse range of opportunities.

This week alone has seen the successful listing of three mainline IPOs, namely KRN Heat Exchanger, Diffusion Engineers, and Manba Finance, on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and BSE. Additionally, seven companies from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment have listed on the SME platforms.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week promises to be equally promising for investors. The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering from the mainline segment is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, October 8. Simultaneously, Khyati Global Ventures from the SME segment will also commence its public subscription process on the same day. 

Garuda Construction IPO
Garuda Construction seeks to raise Rs 264.10 crore from the public issue by offering a fresh issue of 18,300,000 shares and an offer for sale of 9,500,000 shares, with a face value of Rs 5 apiece. Investors can bid for a minimum of 157 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the public issue is Rs 14,915.

With a price band of Rs 92-95 and a lot size of 157 shares, Garuda Construction's IPO will remain open for public subscription from Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to Thursday, October 10, 2024. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, October 11, 2024, and the company's shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Garuda Construction shares are tentatively anticipated to make their market debut on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, by listing on BSE and NSE.

Shiv Texchem IPO
The Rs 101.35 crore SME IPO of Shiv Texchem will also remain open for public subscription from Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to Thursday, October 10, 2024. The issue will be available at a price band of Rs 158-166 per share with a lot size of 800 shares. The allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, October 11, 2024, with listing on BSE SME on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The SME space will also witness the listing of 5 companies, including Khyati Global Ventures, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods, Subam Papers, Paramount Dye Tec, HVAX Technologies, and Saj Hotels.

Notably, the much-awaited Hyundai Motor India IPO is expected to open for public subscription on Monday, October 14, as revealed by reports.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

