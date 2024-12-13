IPO fever hits D-Street: 4 opening, 11 listing to lure investors next week

Upcoming IPOs: Investors will have their eyes glued to the screens next week as 13 initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to dominate the primary markets. The action-packed schedule spans Monday, December 16, 2024, to Friday, December 20, 2024. From the mainline segment, Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting are set to open their public offerings. Additionally, the week will see further developments in five mainboard IPOs that have already opened for subscription, including One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, and International Gemmological Institute.

Among these, the IPOs of Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences are expected to have their allotments finalised on Monday, December 16, 2024, with their D-Street debuts tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, the allotment of shares for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with the listing scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2024. Furthermore, the allotment of International Gemmological Institute IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with the listing tentatively scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024.

Here are the details of the upcoming IPOs scheduled to open for subscription next week:

Mamata Machinery IPO The public offering of Mamata Machinery, opening on Thursday, December 19, 2024, is a book-built issue worth Rs 179.39 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7,382,340 shares, offered at a price band of Rs 230–243 and a lot size of 61 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares and in multiples thereof. The subscription window for the Mamata Machinery IPO is likely to close on Monday, December 23, 2024. Following the basis of allotment, shares will tentatively be allotted on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Shares of Mamata Machinery are expected to make their stock market debut on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Transrail Lighting IPO

The initial share sale of Transrail Lighting is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth around Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 10,160,000 shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The company has not announced the price band and lot size yet. The Transrail Lighting IPO subscription window is likely to close on Monday, December 23, 2024. Following the basis of allotment, the shares are expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. The company's shares are likely to debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, December 27, 2024.