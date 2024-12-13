Aptech shares zoom 15% after winning multiyear project from state body

Shares of Aptech rose as much as 15 per cent at Rs 202.70 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. This came after the computer technology company received a letter of intent for a multi-year deal from a state government body.

Aptech was awarded a multi-year project from the said body to conduct computer based online examination with the tenure of examination being 3 years.

“The project value will be based on the number of candidates X rate per candidate. However, the number of candidates will be ascertained based on periodical work order from the said body and thereafter the project value will be determined and accordingly intimated,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

On the financial side, Aptech reported a 92.71 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 0.41 crore for the third quarter ended September 2024 from Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2023.

Net sales for the quarter rose by 16.92 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 57.48 crore, up from Rs 49.17 crore in the same period of the previous year.

On the equities front, Aptech stock has underperformed the market in the last six months as it has fallen 15 per cent, while slipping 19 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 6 per cent year to date and 17 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 1,147.81 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 49.53 times and at an earning per share of Rs 3.56.

At 2:28 PM; the shares of the company were trading 13.82 per cent higher at Rs 200.60 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1 per cent higher at 82,095.94 level.

Aptech is a global provider of learning solutions, offering education and training services to both retail and non-retail customers worldwide. Aptech's business lines include IT & Multimedia Education & Training (Aptech Computer Education, SSI Education, and Arena Multimedia), Offshore Content Development (Aptech Learning Services), e-learning (onlinevarsity.com), Testing & Certification (ATTEST), Soft Skills & IT Training Solutions (Aptech Training Solutions), and Aviation Training (Avalon Aviation Academy).