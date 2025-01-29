ixigo shares gain 12% despite posting 49% decline in Q3 profit; here's why

Le Travenues Technology, doing business as ixigo, shares zoomed 12 per cent in Wednesday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 141.05 per share. The northward movement in the stock can be attributed to the company posting decent Q3FY25 results.

Around 12:14 PM, ixigo share price was up 11.97 per cent at Rs 140.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 76,399.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,473.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 196.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 118.75 per share.

On Tuesday, after market hours, Le Travenues Technology reported a 49 per cent decrease in consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 31 crore a year ago. However, deferred tax expense paid during the quarter was at Rs 5.901 crore. Thus, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 21.457 crore as against Rs 13.91 crore a year ago.

The revenue of the company rose to Rs 24,176 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 17,055 crore in the year-ago period, up 41.8 per cent.

As per the filing, the company's Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (Ebitda) increased by 36 per cent to Rs.26.6 crore for Q3 FY25 as compared to the same period in the previous year. Adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda plus ESOP Expenses less Other Income) increased to Rs 24.3 crore for Q3 FY25, an increase of 25 per cent from Rs 19.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

“For 9M FY25 against 9M FY24 we have doubled our Ebitda from Rs 34 crore to Rs 68 crore while gaining market share in all our lines of business. With continued investments in new areas including hotels and AI-based agentic tools, we remain optimistic about our ability to grow faster than the overall OTA market in the mid-term," said Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai.

ixigo is an Indian travel technology company that provides a platform for booking flights, trains, buses, and hotels. Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Ixigo has become one of the prominent players in the Indian travel and tourism industry. The company offers an app and website that aggregates travel options from various providers, helping users compare prices and make informed decisions about their travel plans.