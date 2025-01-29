This Ashish Kacholia portfolio smallcap stock soared 18% post strong Q3

Investor Ashish Kacholia held 754,974 equity shares representing 1.84 per cent stake in Ami Organics at the end of December 2024 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed. Ami Organics share price gained 17.69 per cent at Rs 2215.40 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a significant rise in revenues and profit for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Ami Organics’s revenue from operations surged 65.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 275 crore, compared to Rs 166.4 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, revenue increased by 11.5 per cent from Rs 246.7 crore in Q2FY25.

Ebitda recorded an impressive 159 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, reaching Rs 68.7 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 26.5 crore in the same period last year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 25.0 per cent, compared to 15.9 per cent in Q3FY24, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Profit after tax (PAT) saw a substantial 155.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase, rising to Rs 45.4 crore from Rs 17.8 crore in Q3FY24. The PAT margin also improved to 16.5 per cent, compared to 10.7 per cent in the previous year’s quarter. This performance was driven by a strong ramp-up in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business and consistent growth in advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, the company said.

“Our pipeline of CDMO projects is progressing well, with several initiatives nearing commercialisation by FY26, solidifying the foundation for sustained long-term growth. Ongoing discussions with innovators and partners remain highly encouraging, and we are confident that the CDMO segment will see exponential growth in the coming years. With improved visibility for Q4, I am pleased to revise our FY25 growth guidance upward from 30 per cent to 35 per cent,” said Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Ami Organics.

On the equities front, Ami Organics share price has outperformed the market in the last six months, gaining 59 per cent, while jumping 89 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.2 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year.

Ami Organics has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,870.50 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 89.43 and at an earning per share of Rs 24.23.

At 12:23 PM, the stock price of the company was up 15.10 per cent at Rs 2,166.65 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.72 per cent to 76,448.04 level.

The company operates in the business of drug intermediate chemicals and related activities. It is a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical intermediates for key active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib, and Rivaroxaban.