Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these three stocks on Nov. 18

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these three stocks on Nov. 18

Havells has corrected 25 per cent in the past month, dropping 516 points from its peak of Rs 2,106

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Jigar S Patel Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HAVELLS:
Havells has corrected 25 per cent in the past month, dropping 516 points from its peak of Rs 2,106. It has formed a double-bottom pattern near the Rs 1,600- Rs 1,580 zone, aligning with the 0.50 per cent-0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels of its previous uptrend. Bullish divergence on the daily chart further supports a potential reversal. A buying opportunity is identified in the Rs 1,590- Rs 1,610 range, with a target of Rs 1,760 and a stop loss at Rs 1,520 on a daily closing basis.
 
CIEINDIA:
CIEINDIA has declined 26 per cent over the past 3-4 months, dropping 164 points from its peak of Rs 622. It has formed a bullish crab pattern near the 460-470 zone, aligning with the 0.707 per cent-0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels of its previous uptrend. Bullish divergence on the daily chart indicates a potential reversal. A buying opportunity is suggested in the Rs 460- Rs 470 range, with a target of Rs 518 and a stop loss at Rs 438 on a daily closing basis.
 
TITAN:
Titan has been trading in a broad range of Rs 3,050- Rs 3,870 over the past year and is currently near Rs 3,180 after hitting a recent low of 3,106 on November 8, 2024. The stock has consistently held the 3100-support level, showing resilience. A bullish engulfing candlestick pattern and an impulsive RSI structure on the daily chart indicate a potential reversal. A buying opportunity is suggested in the Rs 3,100-Rs 3,200 range, with a target of Rs 3,500 and a stop loss at Rs 2,975 on a daily closing basis.  (This article is by Jigar S. Patel, sr. manager - equity research at Anand Rathi. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ravi Nathani sees buying opportunity in Nifty; cautions on midcap select

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov. 18

Bear Spread on Nifty today, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks on Nov 14

Ravi Nathani suggests buying dips in Nifty Metal; sell on rise in pharma

Topics :Stock callsstocks technical analysisDaily technicalsMarket technicalstechnical callsNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story